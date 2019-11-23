Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

BusinessFeaturedNews

Dubai’s Albwardy to buy Zimbabwe’s Meikles Hotel for $20 million

38,852 3

Dubai-based Albwardy Investments said on Friday it would buy Zimbabwe’s Meikles Hotel for $20 million and would upgrade what is one of the southern African nation’s most well-known establishments.

Zimbabwe’s world acclaimed five-star hotel, Meikles Hotel
Zimbabwe’s world acclaimed five-star hotel, Meikles Hotel

The current owner, Meikles Limited, has over the past few years struggled with low occupancy levels and has lacked foreign exchange to refurbish the property in Harare.

Albwardy said the investment had been approved by Zimbabwe’s stock exchange and competition commission, while the shareholders would vote on the transaction next month.

Meikles Hotel bath room

Related Articles

Meikles faces lawsuit over debt

8,756 0

Meikles requires US$30m to facelift its Harare hotel

7,025 0

Meikles Hotel sale approved

16,932 6

Meikles challenges assets sale

8,280 0
Meikles Hotel
Meikles Hotel
Some Meikles Hospitality assets were auctioned to recover $1,4 million owed to a local consultancy firm, Core Solutions
Some Meikles Hospitality assets were auctioned to recover $1,4 million owed to a local consultancy firm, Core Solutions

“The Meikles Hotel provides a unique opportunity to invest in Zimbabwe’s leisure and business markets as a first mover,” Albwardy director of hospitality Laurie Ward said in a statement.

Albwardy is expected to spend up to $30 million in upgrading the hotel, an official from Meikles Hotel told Reuters. The hotel, which was established in 1915, has 312 rooms. Reuters

You might also like More from author