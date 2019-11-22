Lightning bolt strikes Chikanga house

By Tendai Gukutikwa

Two families were left homeless and property worth thousands of dollars was burnt extensively when a lightning bolt struck and razed a Chikanga house.

All occupants of house number 283, Muterere Close in Chikanga Phase 1, escaped without injuries on the fateful night.

The fire started while they were asleep and it took a neighbour’s unmatched bravery to break into the burning house and wake them all up.

A tenant at the house, Lanet Duduzile Mushongani who lost property worth ZWL$30 000, told The Manica Post that she and her two-year-old toddler were lucky to be alive as they were fast asleep when the lightning bolt struck.

She said the lightning bolt struck the house twice before it started a fire on the curtains.

“It was around 6pm when the first lightning bolt hit our lounge window and smashed it. We just thought it was a passing thing and went to sleep after cleaning up the mess.

“An hour later, the lightning bolt struck again, resulting in a fire in the same room. We were all asleep by then and did not know what was happening,” said Mushongani.

Onlookers said it took the Fire Brigade close to 40 minutes to show up at the scene. The fire team only managed to stop the fire in two of the three rooms, because they did not have enough water.

“They had to go back to get more water and that is when the fire spread to the third room and destroyed everything,” said a neighbour who only identified himself as Mr Makarimai. ManicaPost