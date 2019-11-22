Do as I say . . . Gospel artiste in messy love triangle

By Gibson Mhaka

Rising music star and Mebo hitmaker Obert Chari of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) has been caught up in a messy love triangle after a fellow congregant accused him of using his “high-rising” celebrity profile to get romantically involved with his wife.

The song Mebo, which took the airwaves by storm towards the end of 2018, talks about a poor man whose economic status erodes his confidence in his beautiful girlfriend and wife-to-be. The girlfriend, however, continues assuring him of her love.

Disturbing details of Chari’s fling with a fellow churchmate Kudakwashe Muzanhi’s wife Yeukai Muzinda came to light when Muzanhi stumbled upon a string of WhatsApp messages in his wife’s phone in which the two — Chari and Muzinda — were fondly sharing while expressing their mutual appreciation of each other.

In the “steamy” WhatsApp conversations which B-Metro is in possession of, during his recent visit to South Africa where the couple are staying, a married Chari is overpoweringly requesting his love interest, Muzinda to accompany him to Pretoria to see one of his sponsors.

Fearlessly, Muzinda also invites Chari to come to her house to do what only God knows best saying it was “very” safe since her husband was at work.

According to a mole close to the couple, all hell broke loose after a seemingly suspicious Muzanhi who had also been surprised by his wife’s sudden change of behaviour when Chari was in South Africa, took her phone and went through the WhatsApp messages, where he found out that she was two-timing him with Chari and that the two had also planned to get “cosied up” at his house while he was at work.

After being confronted, Muzinda is said to have spilled the beans to her husband claiming the trending gospel artiste was the one who had been allegedly pestering her for sex.

A devastated Muzanhi confirmed to B-Metro that the Mebo hitmaker indeed used his celebrity profile to date his wife.

“It’s been devastating,” he said.

“What happened is that Chari as a singer from our church I have been supporting him a lot until the day I discovered that he was dating my wife. They met sometime this year in Chegutu during a church conference when my wife approached him wanting to buy his CDs.

Since the CDs were finished, Chari then requested her number saying he was going to send her the songs she likes when he got home,” said Muzanhi.

He said instead of sending the songs, Chari started proposing love to his wife before they later hooked up on 8 November in South Africa during another church conference.

Added Muzanhi: “When I confronted him, instead of apologising, he vehemently denied that he was dating my wife. He insisted that my wife was just one of his fans before he blocked me.

“When I contacted him with a different number, he annoyed me when he bragged that he was fond of bedding married women adding that I was a bit lucky that he didn’t get enough time to be with my wife otherwise he would have slept with her.”

An annoyed Muzanhi said he was also planning to put the matter to ZCC church leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi’s attention.

Although Muzinda could not be reached for comment, she however, confirmed her illicit relationship with Chari in leaked audio recordings obtained by B-Metro which she sent to Chari while passionately begging him to apologise to her husband.

She even threatened to reveal “intimate” details of their illicit relationship if Chari refused to apologise to her husband.

“Instead of apologising to my husband you are worsening the situation by going around telling my relatives that I’m the one who coerced you into the relationship.

“Remember, I once begged you to do away with the relationship and you refused insisting that we were going to play it safe. I have since apologised to my husband and you should also do the same instead of constantly blaming me as the one who forced you into the illicit relationship.

“Let me warn you that if you don’t apologise, you are making your life difficult since I am also going to reveal your stinging bedroom issues which you divulged to me,” chillingly warned Muzinda.

She further warned that if Chari remained adamant, she was prepared to “dump” her husband and elope to him.

When reached for comment Chari strongly denied that there was anything untoward that had been going on between him and Muzinda.

He also promised to phone back later giving more details on their alleged whirlwind romance with Muzinda but he didn’t do so until the time of going to print.

Meanwhile, early this year Chari became a tabloid fixture following rumours which he, however, dispelled that he had been ex-communicated by his church for singing secular music.

This was after he started live performances in bars and nightclubs, a move which his critics alleged did not go down well with his church’s presbytery. B-Metro