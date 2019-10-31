Stunner fires back at Passion Java… tells him he is destroying Enzo Ishall’s career

Desmond “Stunner” Chideme has hit back at Prophet Passion Java after the flamboyant US based preacher appeared to diss him and rival rapper Mudiwa Hood as “washed up” artists.

In a stinging post written in Shona, Stunner said he initially had a lot of respect for “The Man of God” but that when the people you look up to, to preach to you and get you closer to God, start dissing and looking down on you, where does one then get that hope from?

Stunner said he was puzzled that “a whole Prophet” with a Church would record a video insulting him and talk about how Mudiwa did not have any hair. He said Prophet Java needed to set boundaries on things that he could talk about.

Stunner then challenged Java to prove himself against fellow prophets like Uebert Angel, Emmanuel Makandiwa, Walter Magaya and Edd Branson among others. He went on to say Madzibaba Trust from Chitungwiza or Prophet Freddy who sang the “bhegi bhegi” song were better than Java.

The ‘Team Hombe’ and ‘Godo’ hitmaker then threw one more grenade telling Java that since the preacher had signed Zimdancehall star Enzo Ishall his music career was on a downward curve.

Stunner took to his Instagram page (with over 100 000 followers) and wrote; “I had so much respect for you munhu WaMwari, zvino kana imi vatinotarisira kuti mutiratidze gwara kuna Jesu mavakuti shora nekuti tuka, tino wana tariro kunani angatiparidzire achitisvitsa pana Mwari?

“Wotoshaya kuti a whole prophet anoita video achituka Ngirozi kana zveku taura kuti mudiwa haana bvudzi. Shuwa munhu ane sangano? Ngatizivei pekugumira va Passion.

“Kana muri strong taurai muchiti munoporifita kudarika VaMakandiwa, VaMagaya kana @prophet_edd_branson, @ubertangel1.

“Munomiswa na madzibaba Trust chaivo vepa Chi town kana prophet vekuimba bhegi bhegi, T Freddy. Siyana neni Passion, ndiri kutoedzawo kusimuka munyika yakaoma iyi. PS murikupedza Enzo, ndomufarira mufana uya. Kana paine vandagumbura vasiri Passion, sorry henyu. #Ngirozi.”

Recently UK based socialite Olinda Chapel described her ex-husband, Stunner, as an “Angel” compared to the “evil” she claims to have endured from current husband, musician Tytan Nkomo. Since then Stunner has been using the hashtag #Ngirozi (angel) in his social media posts.