Luke-ing the Beast in the Eye: Ours is simply a crisis of leadership

By Luke Batsirai Tamborinyoka

Today, the regime in Zimbabwe has bussed the hapless victims of its unmitigated cluelessness in a vain attempt to mis-locate the country’s problems in far-away Europe and Washington.

As the hungry and barefoot victims of this cruel regime get gathered by their tormentors in Harare under the laughable banner of an anti-sanctions march, the real source of the people’s problems remains firmly tucked here at home.

It is the ED regime itself—and no one else—that is at the core of the Zimbabwean crisis.

Ours is simply a crisis of leadership and a crisis of governance. It is a crisis of legitimacy, nay a crisis of scarfed cluelessness.

The perpetrators of the national suffering have chosen to export the source of our troubles; blaming foreign countries whose only crime has been to demand prudent leadership and a government that refrains from murdering and harming its own citizens.

Today, like the buffoons that they are, ED and his colleagues think the majority of us will be hoodwinked by their charade that Washington, London and other foreign governments are the genesis of our national troubles.

It is simply Mnangagwa and his murderous colleagues who have brought us to these plumbing depths of penury.

Today, we sing in dry mimicry the lyrical tune that accosted the buffoon called Emmerson Mnangagwa into office some two years ago. The unmitigated buffoonery of Mr. Mnangagwa has gone one lyrical cycle and today, we sing Kutonga kwaro dinga as we have seen for ourselves the commanding heights of his incompetence.

Yesterday, as busses were being dispatched to fetch the victims of this regime into Harare, President Nelson Chamisa and the entire MDC leadership were in Unit D in Chitungwiza, mourning yet another victim of State brutality, Hilton Tafadzwa Tamangira.

Mnangagwa’s own sanctions are worse. He can even sanction life and yet no-one has marched against him.

Tamangira died of State brutality while in detention and the murderous State has neither apologized nor sent an emissary to pay condolences to his family.

They want us to believe that Hilton was killed by the Americans, against whom they want us to march today.

This week, Reserve Bank governor John Mangudya appeared before the Tendai Biti-led Public Accounts Committee of Parliament which has exposed massive rot at the Central Bank.

The RBZ governor refused to answer certain questions put to him by the Parliamentary committee as the Legislature duly played its oversight role. It is a public secret that $US 3 billion from the murky Command Agriculture programme has simply disappeared without trace and there has not even been any paper trail to explain how such a huge amount of public funds was used.

Today, they want us to march against the Americans as if this money was stolen by Washington.

At a time when the majority of Zimbabweans are surviving on less than 35 cents a day, Mr. Mnangagwa has the temerity to hire a private jet 10 000 kilometers away to come here and fly him a distance of 400 kilometers, at the taxpayer’s expense.

Today, he wants us to march against the Americans as if it is Donald Trump who is blowing scarce foreign currency in useless jaunts when the nation is suffering.

Another Zimbabwean, a small fish for that matter, has been arrested for blowing US$95 million in fancy activities such as hiring a plane to ferry aunts, cousins and their cats from rural Nyamatikiti for a wedding in South Africa.

Today, Mnangagwa wants us to march against America as if the other name for the US is Prisca Mupfumira.

One Zimbabwean with a company called Intratek was paid millions of US dollars for a job it never did. Like an impressionable teenager, all the company’s owner did was buy himself thousands of pairs of shoes which he flaunted on social media. The purported energy investor invested in his shoes and he is definitely not American.

But today, they want us to march against Washington till we all fall dead with hunger, yet Chivayo’s avarice and corruption is 100 percent indigenous and has nothing to do with the USA.

We have heard and read heart-rending stories of corrupt ZINARA and ZIMRA executives—100 percent Zimbabwean citizens—who have built mansions on the country’s scenic hills when the majority of us cannot afford painkillers.

Yet today, they want us to march against far-flung USA when the debilitating national crisis of corruption is firmly rooted in this country,

In August last year, the Mnangagwa government callously killed six Zimbabweans. Today, the buffoon wants us to march against the USA.

In January 2019, the Mnangagwa regime killed 21 more people. Today, ED has brought from the rural areas to Harare the uncles and grandmothers of all those he killed to come and march against the USA, when their real problem is his government which callously murdered their kinsmen.

It is Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, and not the US, that abducted Dr Peter Magombeyi.

It is Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime, and not the US, that has failed to pay our doctors and nurses, in the process down the country’s health services.

It is Mnangagwa and his cronies, and not the US that are behind the cartels that have brought down the Zimbabwean economy.

Fellow Zimbabweans, if sanctions must be removed, the biggest sanction is none other Emerson Mnangagwa.

And I reiterate that he must be removed, by whatever means necessary because he has become a threat to the country’s citizens.

The crisis in Zimbabwe is simply a leadership crisis.

The only march I will participate in is a march against Emmerson Mnangagwa; a march against unemployment; a march against this unmitigated State-sanctioned culture of impunity and brutality.

In any case, how many times should we march as a nation?

We march around the cities everyday scrounging for cheaper commodities.

We march around the streets selling our wares on the various pavements across the cities of Zimbabwe.

We march everyday to work, either because we do not have fuel or because we can no longer afford the steep transport fares.

We have marched into the cities to sonorously air our grievances, only to be bludgeoned by batons and gun-butts as our quest for peaceful demonstrations got violently quelled.

Some have since marched away to South Africa, through the crocodile-infested Limpopo, to eke a living. Only the audacious among us have chosen to remain in Crocodile-infested Zimbabwe so we could fearlessly “Luke” the beast in the eye.

Yet other Zimbabweans have fled the gnawing poverty at home to seek succour and comfort in the USA, the same country against which their own brothers and sisters are being coerced to march against today.

Some have even marched away to the various capitals in SADC in search of greener pastures; which SADC has ironically come in full support of today’s nonsensical march.

Indeed, how many times should we march? Have we become a marching country?

I am not a fool. So I will not be marching today.

Soon, and very soon, I will be marching against Emmerson Mnangagwa.

For me and millions of other sane Zimbabweans, marching against Mnangagwa is the only sensible march deserving overwhelming national participation.

The man has a strange affinity for human blood, as testified by his blood-soaked legacy since the 1980. His affinity for blood—his piranha instincts–are almost Fanonian, of not Jominian.

Like Antonine-Henri Baron de Jomini, an ardent disciple of Napoleon Bonaparte, Mnangagwa sees violence as a great drama; a theatre of blood mongers and military geniuses whose murderous talents are beyond the comprehension of mere mortals.

Mnangagwa, the blood-monger, must simply be stopped before he kills all of us!

Luke Batsirai Tamborinyoka is the Deputy National Spokesperson of the MDC. He is a multiple award-winning journalist and an ardent political scientist. You can interact with him on Facebook or on the twitter handle @luke_tambo.