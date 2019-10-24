SA airline to fly daily to Bulawayo

SOUTH African airline, SA Express (SAX), said on Wednesday it will commence daily flights linking Johannesburg and Zimbabwe’s second largest city, Bulawayo next month.

The airline, owned by the South African government, said the flights to Zimbabwe would commence on November 18, as it slowly re-establishes its regional network.

The carrier will fly daily between Johannesburg and Bulawayo from Monday to Saturday, with a double daily frequency on Fridays.

“We remain focused on growing and optimising our route network, especially within the region.

“The new routes offer customers the convenience of a growing network that is positioned to complement our enhanced flight schedule,” said SA Express interim chief executive officer, Siza Mzimela.

SAX currently serves 11 destinations, including Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Bulawayo is the developing, industrial hub of Zimbabwe and the airline is confident that this route is poised for further growth through the stimulation of frequency,” it said.

SAX announced early this month it had obtained approvals from the International Air Services Council to fly to Zimbabwe, Angola and Botswana.

The approvals meant more competition, which would benefit travellers on the routes which are also serviced by other airlines including its sister company, South African Airways, SA Airlink as well as Air Zimbabwe. — New Ziana