Nust student ‘killed over hookers’

By Sharon Buwerimwe/Brenda Zinyuke

A student at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Bulawayo was allegedly killed by his six friends in a fight over prostitutes in the city centre.

It is alleged that Tyson Gumiremhete (25) from Emganwini suburb was killed by his six friends identified as Mcebisi Madikani (26), Simbarashe Mupfunya (24), Nigel Mupfunya (24), Nigel Dube (25), Arnold Matara (24) and Motusi Ngulube (24) after they had a misunderstanding over hookers.

The suspects have since been arrested.

The incident occurred at Stop Over night club at corner 13th Avenue and George Silundika Street last week Saturday.

It is alleged that the gang met Gumiremhete in the city and went to the club where they had a fight and the gang punched and struck him with broken bottles all over his body.

Gumiremhete sustained deep cuts all over his body and was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital with blood gushing out of his wounds. He was later transferred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals after his condition deteriorated and he died on the same day. A post mortem report revealed that Gumiremhete died due to trauma, head injury and subdural hematoma.

Bulawayo Metropolitan provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that a man aged 25 was attacked by six men last week Saturday at a night club and we are still investigating,” she said.

When the Chronicle visited Gumiremhete’s home yesterday they found the family already gone to his rural home in Karoi for his burial. His friend, Mr Bernard Ngulube, said Gumiremhete- a parallel student in the sciences faculty- was also a vendor in the city.

“Tyson made pocket money by selling jewelry and beads at City Hall since he came from a poor background. That day he knocked off early and told me that he’s going to a club to refresh his mind. I’m so hurt that my friend died so soon. I was with him on Saturday before his friends came and asked him to go clubbing with them,” he said.

He said he doubted that his friend was killed over prostitutes as he had a girlfriend at school. The Chronicle