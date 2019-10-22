Bereaved Dodo available

By Snodia Mikiri

CAPS United have allayed fears that coach Darlington Dodo might miss their visit to Chicken Inn in a Premiership encounter following the death of his son, Don.

Don, who died on Saturday in a road traffic accident, was laid to rest yesterday.

CAPS team manager Shakespeare Chinogwenya told H-Metro that Dodo is travelling and will be in charge of his troops.

The log leaders will leave the capital today.

“Dodo will be in-charge, he willingly said he wants to come and he will be there as usual.

“The club was okay with giving him space but he insisted. He said he needs to be with us and we always want him around.

“We had a meeting earlier today (yesterday) and that is what is on the ground, that is what we have agreed, we are going with him to Bulawayo,” said Chinogwenya.

Dodo did not attend yesterday’s training session at the National Sports Stadium in the afternoon as he was excused.

The match promises fireworks with the home side out to close gap at the top of the standings while the visitors are out to extend their lead.

CAPS top the log with 50 points while Chicken Inn are third with 43 points.

Makepekepe will be also out to for revenge having lost the reverse fixture 3-0.

Going in to the big encounter, CAPS have not lost a match in the past six matches, recording five wins and one draw.

Their opponents have been inconsistent, recording one win, two defeats and two draws in their past five outings. H-Metro