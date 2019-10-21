Runaway soldier surrenders to police

By Nomvelo Siziba

A soldier stationed at 1.2 Infantry Battalion in Hwange who absconded court in 2015 when on remand for allegedly fatally assaulting a fellow villager with a log, has handed himself to the police.

Learnmore Moyo, now aged 28, had been on the run while holed up in South Africa for more than four years until recently when he returned home and handed himself to the police.

Moyo from Chidobe Village 5 just outside Victoria Falls was in 2015 charged with attempted murder of Gabrone Ncube, who was aged 45 before the charge was changed to murder after the victim succumbed to the injuries while at Mpilo Central Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit in Bulawayo. The soldier allegedly fled after being released on bail.

Moyo returned recently and reported at his workplace requesting to be readmitted as a soldier and was told to go to court to finalise his case before he could be considered.

Upon reaching the Victoria Falls court, Moyo was then arrested and charged with murder.

He was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to October 31.

According to the State, Moyo and Ncube were drinking beer at Chidobe Business Centre with other patrons on June 7, 2015 when the incident occurred. What triggered the attack was not mentioned in court.

“On June 7, while at Chidobe Shopping Centre, the accused struck Gabrone Ncube who was drinking beer with a log,” said prosecutor Mr Bheki Tshabalala.

Ncube allegedly fell down and became unconscious following the assault. He sustained a deep cut on the forehead.

The court was told that patrons and members of the public effected a citizen’s arrest on Moyo and handed him over to the police.

Ncube was rushed to hospital where he was immediately transferred to Bulawayo where he died. The Chronicle