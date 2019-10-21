Police hunt for killer driver

By Brenda Zinyuke

Police have launched a manhunt for two motorists who allegedly killed an elderly man and a minor in separate hit and run accidents.

In a statement issued through micro blogging site, Twitter, police said a man died in a hit and run accident along the Bulawayo-Gwanda road.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a suspected hit and run accident which took place on 16/10/19 at the 5 kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Gwanda road. The body of a male adult was found along the road with visible head injuries,” said the police statement.

“Police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrator and identification of the body. Drivers are urged to stop at the crime scene in the event of an accident.”

Police also said a six-year-old child died in another hit and run accident in Kadoma.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said motorists should own up for their mistakes.

“We encourage motorists not to run away from scenes of road accidents. We want them to value human life, be responsible and ensure that whatever has happened is quickly attended to,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“Sometimes somebody may decide to drive away from the scene yet you can save a life by assisting somebody to go to the nearest clinic or hospital to receive medical attention.” The Chronicle