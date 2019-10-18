I’m not after personal glory: Prince

By Tadious Manyepo

WARRIORS forward Prince Dube says Zimbabwe’s qualification for the CHAN 2020 is all that matters rather than a chase for individual records.

Zimbabwe face Lesotho in the second leg of the CHAN qualifiers in Maseru on Sunday.

The Warriors won the first leg 3-1 at the National Sports Stadium last month and will be out to seal qualification for the tournament slated for Cameroon early next year.

Dube, who has been one of the stand-out performers, is tied on four goals with Uganda’s Patrick Kaddu on the CHAN qualifiers’ top scorers’ charts.

But the Highlanders striker insists he will not be chasing individual glory at the expense of the team.

He scored a hat-trick in the second leg of the second round tie against Mauritius at Barbourfields before finding the target once in the victory against Lesotho.

“I would like to continue on that goal-scoring path and help the team qualify for the CHAN tournament. I must continue scoring and pick from where I left in my last game,” said Dube.

“I have to do my best, play my normal game and I wish to bury every chance that comes my way.

“This is one game we need to win. Of course, we are carrying the advantage but we shouldn’t get carried away by that.

“I am one person who doesn’t hunt for individual glory. It’s about the team and the nation. It is about the Zimbabwean flag.

“It’s a statistic I was not even aware of.’’

Kaddu’s Uganda are at home against Burundi for the last instalment of the final round of Central Eastern Zone qualifiers.

They carry a healthy-looking 3-0 lead.

Of the four goals Kaddu has netted, three are penalties, and all the four were scored against Somalia over two legs in the second round.

“The 3-1 win we posted at home against Lesotho wasn’t something easy,’’ said Dube.

“They showed that they have the pedigree of beating any team. They are a very good side which were even good enough to score a late away goal.

“They know if they can score two goals past us, and restrict us from scoring, they are on their way to Cameroon for CHAN.

“So, we need to be cautious but not be too relaxed at the back. The best way for us to match the opponents will be to attack.” The Herald