State media claims MDC MP arrested for rape…. he issues statement denying arrest

By Andile Tshuma

The Member of Parliament for Magwegwe Constituency in Bulawayo, Anele Ndebele (MDC Alliance), has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a high school pupil.

Ndebele is accused of raping the Upper Six pupil who learns at a school in Kezi, Matabeleland South Province.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the MP’s arrest yesterday.

“I can confirm that we received a rape report against a 47-year-old male who is a politician. He is a member of the House of Assembly for Magwegwe Constituency.

“The victim in this case is a minor therefore I cannot divulge further details. The matter is under investigation and the accused is assisting us with investigations,” said Asst Commissioner Nyathi.

Sources told The Chronicle that the matter came to light when the pupil, whose name has been withheld for ethical reasons, fell pregnant.

Ndebele is alleged to have first met the girl in March this year when he proposed love to her but was turned down.

He then allegedly started raping her in April and May after offering to pay for her school holiday lessons.

The girl reported the matter to the police after discovering that she was pregnant.

“Ndebele met the school girl at Kezi Business Centre in March and she told him she was a Form Six pupil. He allegedly met the pupil again the following month in Kezi during the school holidays and asked her why she was not attending holiday lessons like other pupils.

“The complainant is alleged to have informed him that she had no money to pay for the holiday school programme. He is alleged to have offered to pay for her holiday school lessons and gave her 100 rand and some local currency,” said a source.

Ndebele allegedly proposed love to the pupil and was shot down.

“After he was rejected by the school girl, he then forced himself on her. After the rape he gave her money and left,” said the source.

Ndebele is alleged to have seen the girl again in May this year after calling her from school to meet him by his car.

He reportedly drove to a house under construction in the area where he dismissed all construction workers.

“He told all workers to leave and then went into the house with the school girl. He raped her four times before he let her go. He gave her ZWL$60 and took her back to school where he dropped her off at the gate,” said the source.

The matter allegedly only came to light when the complainant discovered that she was pregnant and filed a police report. The Chronicle

Meanwhile the MP has issued the following statement on his Facebook page:

“Morning family. l wish to bring it to your attention that l am accused of raping a minor and impregnating her. While this is dishonourable. I would like to assure you once more that l am a victim of fake news.l did not do what l am alleged to have done.

“l have called on the police for the last 24 hours to provide me with details on the issue. The charge sheet has not been coming. Yet l am vilified by the State Media who for reasons unknown to me have had access to the charge sheet. l am traumatised.

“There are indications that l am under arrest but l am not. l shall leave the story here for our spokespersons to interface with the media and shall not comment on the matter again. You have my deepest assurance that this is fake news again!”