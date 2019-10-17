I won’t let my father down: Peter Moyo

By Mthabisi Tshuma

As the arts industry is remembering the late Utakataka Express founder Tongai “Dhewa” Moyo who died eight years ago on October 15, his son, Peter “Young Igwe” Moyo has taken time to reflect on life without his father.

Having been left with the responsibility to take care of his mother and five siblings at the age of 23, Peter said he is content with the ground he has covered thus far as he is ably upholding his father’s legacy.

For the past eight years, Young Igwe has had to support his family and ensure the music legacy left by Dewa lives on.

Speaking from Harare where he is based, Young Igwe said: “At 23, I was given a huge task of being a leader of the family. I wondered if I’d be able to do it, leading and taking care of people older than me, but I’m glad to say I’m doing well as the breadwinner of the family.

“God has his own way of doing things and I’m amazed by it. Up to today, I don’t know how I was able to do it, but all I know is that without Him, I wouldn’t have been able to do so. I’m grateful to Him as I’ve been able to support people who depended on my father.”

Asked what he would say to his father now, Young Igwe said: “My message to him is ‘what he asked me to do, I’m doing it right, despite the hardships in the country’.”

The musician who released a new album, Mwana WeMurozvi earlier this year vowed to continue upholding his father’s legacy and thanked his father’s fans who have become his, for supporting him.

Ever since his father died, the pressure was on Peter to fill his shoes. Young Igwe said people need to understand that he is not his father.

“I’m not filling anyone’s shoes my brother. As I always say, I’m doing my own thing and even my music doesn’t sound like my dad’s. However, I’m happy my father’s fans appreciate my efforts and my decisions in my musical career,” he said.

Referring to Mwana weMurozvi, the artiste said it is getting favourable airplay with fans also requesting some of the songs at his gigs.

“Music has its ups and downs, but the most important thing is to focus and never look back as every business in life has its obstacles.” The Chronicle