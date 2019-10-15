Bonang Matheba confirms end of the road for reality show

Go stock up on tissues while you still can because Bonang’s reality show has come to an end after the final episode aired last Friday.

Bonang has been slaying TV screens for more than two years with her reality show, Being Bonang. The third season started earlier this year.

The star said this was her last season of the show and even took to Twitter on Friday to tell fans “the next chapter awaits”.

Her fans knew it was coming to an end but were still hoping their worst fears would not be confirmed when they asked her if there was hope for a fourth season.

Bonang was frank and told them straight: finished means finished.

She said that filming the season was one of the worst working experiences of her life and she wouldn’t miss it.

While fans are now in deep mourning at the confirmation, they may take comfort in knowing that Queen B has U-turned on her decision to stop the show before. After a successful first season in 2017, B took to social media saying she would not do a second season.

She later claimed that demand from fans led to her reconsidering and shooting another season.

The star told our sister publication TshisaLIVE last year that she believed the show had won over fans because it was an honest look into her life.

“People think they know me but they really don’t. With the show, they get to see the other side of me, I get to meet up with friends and just have fun. Basically, they get to see me being me with the people I love.” – Sowetan