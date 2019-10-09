States-based player dreams of playing for national team

By Innocent Kurira

United States-based striker Onwell Moyo who left Bantu Leopards at the beginning of the year to join Illinois Central College says he has adapted well and has his sights on playing for the Zimbabwe national team in the near future.

The 20-year old is on a scholarship studying business management. Born in the resort town of Victoria Falls, he started his football career at Baobab Primary school. At that time, he was playing junior football at Break Away before he moved to Dolphins.

After finishing his primary school, he went to Mzingwane High School in 2012 where he studied until his Advanced Level studies.

The striker joined Bantu Leopards at the beginning of 2018 and scored 10 goals in the Division Two league before he was spotted by American scouts at a talent showcase held in Bulawayo.

“I am happy that in my first-year l have managed to settle in well. Everything is going on perfectly.

“l’m adjusting well to the demands of a new challenge. It always feels good to play in a more professional setup. The system is different but I am managing.

“The goal obviously is to work hard and ensure that l play in the topflight league of this country.

“The dream is for me to play for the national team in the next few years. It is the dream of every player to represent their country at the highest level.

“A national team call-up does not come easy so l have to continue working hard to achieve my goals,” said Moyo.

Some of the players he played with at Bantu Leopards are Mike Kutsanzira, Marvin Sibanda, and Mthokozisi Msebe.

Bantu Academy and Zim Leopards FC merged at the beginning of this year and are competing in the Zifa Bulawayo Metropolitan Province League as Bantu Leopards.

Among the top players that came through the Bantu system are England-based Marvellous Nakamba, the national team duo of Kudakwashe Mahachi and Danny Phiri, who are based in South Africa as well as Teenage Hadebe who plays for Turkish Süper Lig side Yen Malatyaspor.

ZPC Kariba striker Francesco Zekumbawire, Chicken Inn utility player Xolani Ndlovu, former Highlanders’ centre-back Benson Phiri, who now plays for Bulawayo City, and Bulawayo Chiefs’ Lee Matizirofa, Highlanders striker Tinashe Makanda are among the players groomed by Zim Leopards. The Chronicle