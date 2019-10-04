Slomo on wife number 5?

By Trust Khosa

Dancer and singer Francis “Franco Slomo” Daka could soon be searching for wife number five after it emerged he ‘separated’ with former Sexy Angels dancer, Lona Guvheya.

The former Orchestra Mberikwazvo dancer, who now appears unlucky-in-love, is said to have split with Lona over poor living conditions.

Multiple sources told H-Metro that Slomo was left in the cold for failure to fend for the family which prompted Lona to move out.

Added to that, Lona has since rejoined raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda’s Sexy Angels where Franco met her.

If the latest developments are true, Slomo cold be searching for a fifth wife to marry.

Slomo is on recorded having told H-Metro that he was first married to a Zambian woman with whom he was blessed with a son.

Sadly, they both – wife and son – died leaving Slomo searching for new love.

After his demise, Slomo married his second wife and the marriage broke down due to disagreements.

On his third attempt, Slomo told H-Metro that his wife was taken away from him by her parents who accused him of being poor.

On the fourth attempt, he married Lona who has reportedly left him to revive her career.

“Lona has since moved out of the house and she is now staying in Highfield with her sisters.

“I heard Slomo was failing to fend for her and the child and she had no option but to move out.

“Beverly Sibanda has since accepted her back after she told her about her challenges with Franco.

“Since she once left Beverly to start a family amicably, she was also embraced with open hands when she returned,” said the source.

Quizzed whether it was over between Lona and Franco, the source said:

“As it stands, she won’t go back to Slomo because she has found a life at Bev’s mercy.

“It’s now close to three weeks since Lona has been working with Bev.”

Contacted for comment, a person who first answered her phone and claimed to be her sister, said Slomo’s baby mama was back with her sisters.

“Lona aenda kundotenga muriwo, we are now staying with her in Highfield.

“You can try to call after 15 minutes or you can beep us so that we return the call when she returns,” said the lady who answered the call.

Fifteen minutes later, Lona answered the phone and confirmed she has rejoined Bev and was not staying in Highfield.

“I’m now working with Bev. We have been working together for three weeks now,” she said.

Asked whether she had parted ways with Slomo, Lona was evasive.

“On that one I can’t give you an answer because I am not a celebrity. It’s up to you to believe what your sources told you,” she said before hanging up.

However, multiple sources still insist it’s over between her and Slomo.

Dancers Association of Zimbabwe (DAZ) president and Beverly Sibanda’s manager confirmed Lona’s return.

“Yes, she is back home and we took her on board after we learnt about her problems.

“I have also heard she has separated with Slomo but I wouldn’t want to be dragged in that issue of her marriage.

“At the moment, we are only working with her as we used to do before.

“She left more than three years ago and we are glad she is back home where she started her career,” he said.

In another interview, Slomo said he was in the dark about Lona’s move but confirmed she had left him for a Highfield relative.

“I’m hearing such details from you since she left home saying she was visiting her sister in Highfield.

“If there are any developments in her life, I will be glad to know the truth because at the moment I’m in the dark.

“I was texting her a minute ago and she said she is doing fine in Highfield,” he said.

Slomo said he was not spared from the challenges facing many people in marriages.

“In marriages, a lot happens and I can also be affected like anyone else,” he said. H Metro