Sanders ‘ready’ to campaign again following heart procedure

US Senator Bernie Sanders is recovering well after being treated for a blocked artery and plans to participate in this month’s Democratic debate, his wife said Thursday.

The 78-year-old put his bid for the White House on hold Wednesday after experiencing chest discomfort while on the stump in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Doctors successfully inserted two stents and Sanders canceled all events and appearances until further notice.

Jane Sanders said her husband would be discharged from the hospital and on a plane back to his home in Burlington, Vermont, “before the end of the weekend.”

“His doctors are pleased with his progress, and there has been no need for any additional procedures,” she said.

Jane Sanders added in the statement that he had been “cracking jokes” and discussing policies with hospital staff.

“He’ll take a few days to rest, but he’s ready to get back out there and is looking forward to the October debate,” she said.

The fourth Democratic debate is scheduled for October 15 in Ohio.

Sanders is the oldest candidate vying to take on President Donald Trump in 2020 and is third in the polls behind Joe Biden, 76, and Elizabeth Warren, 70.

Sanders became the first candidate in a field dominated by septuagenarians to halt a campaign for health reasons.

But his health has generally been good and it has been Biden who has had to bat away questions about his stamina and mental sharpness.

Sanders, a self-described Democratic socialist, wants to tax the rich more and introduce universal health care.

He pushed Hillary Clinton right to the wire for the nomination in 2016. AFP