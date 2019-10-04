Blanket Mine player to join Hong Kong club

By Tadious Manyepo

SOUTHERN Region Division One footballer Tichaona Bungu could become the first Zimbabwean to play in the Hong Kong top-flight league.

He is on the verge of signing for giants Tai Po FC.

The Blanket Mine defender is scheduled to fly to Tai Po District to finalise the deal next week.

The 34-year-old has been offered a two-year contract by the side which lies ninth on the Hong Kong Premiership standings.

Tai Po recently invited the player for contract talks after they assessed his videos.

“We wish to formally write to make our intent known to this player (Tichaona Bungu).

“That a contract for the period of two years, with an option of renewal after first six months (is on offer).

“This is based on the recommendations of the club manager, head coaches and the technical team.

“We look forward to see you for proper documentation and signing of the contract papers. We, hereby, agree to pay your previous club, or your sponsorship team, compensation fee,” read the letter.

The former Zimbabwe Under-20 international, who also had stints with the now defunct duo of How Mine and Tripple B in the Premiership, said it would be a dream come true to play for a foreign side.

“I haven’t been so lucky in my playing career. I have always worked hard but, somehow, I have been overlooked several times,’’ said Bungu.

“I once almost signed for CAPS United, but the deal fell through at the last minute.

“That was the time I was supposed to have made my breakthrough. But, football is always like that.

There is a time for everything. Little did I know there were a lot of clubs which were monitoring me.

“I am scheduled to fly to Hong Kong next week for contract negotiations and possible signing. It will be a dream come true for me.

“The opportunity has come very late in my career, but it is worth it.’’

If successful, Bungu will join another African player, midfielder Eugine Mbome from Cameroon, at the club.

The team is co-coached by Fung Hoi Man and Kwok Kar Lok. The Herald