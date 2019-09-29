Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge’s estate

By Veronica Gwaze

The mystery that defined Sekuru Ndunge’s life and work persists several months after his demise. The revered traditional healer — famed for possessing supernatural powers that attracted people of different races from across the globe — succumbed to diabetes in April this year aged 87.

However, five months down the line, his estate is yet to be distributed.

This includes his traditional healing prowess, which the family believes will be supernaturally transferred to one of them. Local tradition dictates that a deceased person’s estate has to distributed soon after a memorial service is held for them. This is usually done one month after death.

Within the Ndunge family, eyes remain wide open for any signs that may give them a lead on who gets what on the late healer’s estate.

Sekuru Ndunge left behind a fleet of more than 40 cars, four houses in Chipinge, a guest house, restaurant, tractors and other assets.

Jabulani Makuyana Ndunge, his eldest surviving son, revealed that the assets are supposed to be distributed when his late father reveals to them, supernaturally, who is supposed to get what. They expect one of the family members to get possessed by the spirit of the late healer (kusvikirwa).

The family believes that Sekuru Ndunge’s gift runs within the family’s DNA.

They are therefore waiting for the rise of the next Ndunge.

However, records of similar cases show that it may take years for the revered healer’s spirit to possess one of the family members.

Jabulani said the spirit, speaking through whoever it would have descended on, will give instructions on the distribution of Sekuru Ndunge’s property.

“It is our belief that sekuru is going to comeback as a spirit but it may take long,” he said.

The healer’s three surviving sons stay at their father’s compound, using his properties and running their family affairs in the same way their father did when he was still alive.

However, some family members have lost patience.

The family is planning a private ceremony to discuss the late healer’s estate.

In a bid to shut out bogus figures claiming to be entitled to a chunk of Ndunge’s wealth, the ceremony will be held privately.

Sekuru Ndunge to deal with the ‘frauds’

With no one from the family claiming to be the “new” Ndunge — bogus healers have emerged to milk unsuspecting and desperate “patients”. “We are calling in a healer that we believe will guide us. The healer will go through tests, just for us to be sure because a lot has been happening since our father’s death. We will not risk dealing with fake people,” revealed Jabulani.

On “fake” healers cashing in on Sekuru Ndunge’s name, Jabulani warned: “Our father was a mighty man and we will not fight on his behalf, he has his own ways of revenge.

“As a family, we agreed to take a back stand and let the bogus healers do as they please but they will have to deal with the consequences of their actions.”

Unmasking the ‘bogus’ ones

A few days after the revered healer’s death, there was panic among his clients.

Social media went into overdrive. There were claims that those who owed the healer by the time of his passing had been instructed to pay their dues. Claims were that Sekuru Ndunge had foretold his death some days earlier and had ordered those who owed him to pay their dues.

Hundreds thronged the healer’s home and healing base in Chipinge to pay up. Others even returned their lucky charms and other supernatural enhancing artefacts.

Amid all this, a healer, Sekuru Sithole from Ruwangwe, Nyanga, stepped in and claimed to have been close allies to Sekuru Ndunge. He said he used to help the healer with herbs, hence he was entitled to a chunk of Sekuru Ndunge’s healing proceeds.

It is said Sekuru Sithole received payments from some of the clients who owed Sekuru Ndunge. He also claimed that none of Sekuru Ndunge’s children was a true healer.

This did not go down well with the revered healer’s family. Jabulani said Sekuru Sithole was never linked to his father in any way.

A source within Zinatha (name provided) said Sekuru Sithole used to be a member of Zinatha but was de-registered after a series of scandals were reported against him.

Meanwhile, a Bulawayo man has hogged the limelight, claiming to be Sekuru Ndunge’s son.

Isaac Makuyana Ndunge (37), a self-proclaimed prophet, claims that he has three wives and 12 children who live in Chipinge.

Apart from the “wild” claims, Isaac was recently dragged to the courts for duping a duo that had come for his services.

Slyvia Njanji (32) and Simbisai Zimboza (35) had visited Isaac’s shrine seeking solutions to their financial and marital problems. Failing to pay the full amount of the US$15 that he had asked them to pay, he took away their cell-phones saying he would give them back after full payment. Isaac assured the two that they would find their cell-phones under their pillows in their homes after full repayment.

He also gave them concoctions, claiming they would heal them and cast out evil spirits.

However, Isaac was found guilty and slapped with a 24-month jail term. He is said to have threatened court officials with his supposed supernatural powers. He threatened to unleash lightning on the prosecutor.

However, Jabulani has discredited Isaac.

He said the late healer had 12 children (six boys, six girls). Three of the boys are late. Within the extended family, Jabulani said they have an uncle, Sekuru Ndunge’s younger brother, named Isaac.

“We do not know this Isaac, he is not our father’s son and none of the extended family members have any idea who he is.

If any of our fathers had a child out of wedlock, we would have known. None of them knows Isaac. Even the family he claims to have here in Chipinge, we have never met them, so we distance ourselves from him,” said Jabulani.

Sister Jane endorsed

Jabulani and his sister Jane are the favourites to carry on with the legacy of Sekuru Ndunge.

The former said his sister is a phenomenal healer. Although she is married and lives in Mozambique, Jane has won the hearts of many of her father’s clients.

“I am also a healer, taking after my father, but my sister Jane is more experienced. When our father was ill, she often took over and also attended to him.

“Many clients come here looking for Jane, while my client base has dwindled. I am not worried because we are family and she is more gifted,” he said.

Jabulani describes himself as a herbalist while his sister is a traditional healer. He said he acquired knowledge about herbs from his late father who often taught his children the art of healing. The Sunday Mail