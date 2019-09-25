Justice Chiweshe dismisses police application…. Magombeyi free to travel to SA

Justice George Chiweshe has dismissed an application by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) seeking to “correct” a High Court order by Justice Zhou stopping the police from preventing Dr Peter Magombeyi from travelling to South Africa to seek specialist medical services.

Below are some of the reactions posted on Twitter:

Mduduzi Mathuthu (journalist): “So the junta thought that Dr Magombeyi wanted to travel to the UN and that the plan was for him to get there before ED’s speech this evening, grant TV interviews and embarrass him before a global audience. That’s why they frantically tried to stop him from traveling yesterday.”

Muzanga: “So Min Mutsvangwa thinks we are gullible and would have us believe state keeping Dr Magombeyi for his security? So security clusters were busy counting up to 15 men and doing nothing about them? Really? Thot SB Moyo said they want to deal with 3rd force once and for all?”

Hopewell Chino’no (journalist): “The Judge President, Justice George Chiweshe is dismissing the application brought by the police commissioner, Godwin Matanga, which had challenged Judge Happias Zhou’s ruling allowing Dr Peter Magombeyi to leave for South Africa to seek treatment!

“As I mentioned yesterday, State insiders were delaying the Doctor’s departure fearing that he would have proceeded to New York, where President Mnangagwa is speaking today, fearing that the President would be embarrassed in front of international TV having the doctor in NYC.”

“Interestingly, ZBC News reported about the doctors freedom after the Minister of Information had said so at a press briefing, hours before the direction of the ruling had been known by the lawyers. The same thing happened again when the doctor was released on Thursday last week”

“Dear Government of Zimbabwe, after this sad abduction drama & violation of the Rule of Law. Can you please give us a month of trying to live normal within our abnormal situation? Travel well Dr Peter Magombeyi, the nation loves you & will keep you in our prayers as you recover!”

Piers Pigou (Political Analyst): “So Justice Chiweshe is letting Dr Magombeyi go to RSA dismissing the ZRPs appeal… conveniently late enough to stop him getting to RSA tonight. The ZRP commissioner should be hit with costs and a contempt order. Disgraceful!”

Pedzisai Ruhanya: (Political Analyst): “Well done to Justice George Chiweshe for protecting the rule of law and independence of judiciary and most critically for shaming us the skeptics. Your ruling on the immediate release of Dr. Magombeyi is Cremora!”