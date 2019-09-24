We did not split: Xtra Large

By Nyasha Kada

Music followers were left wondering whether urban grooves outfit, Xtra Large (Jim Mangezi and Norman Manwere) have really split after they performed together last Saturday at a local night club in the central business district.

News had surfaced last week that the group had split but speaking to H-Metro on the sidelines of the show they were performing at, the duo denied the reports saying they were misquoted.

“We didn’t say we had split, we said we want to take a break so that we rediscover and rebrand ourselves but our fans didn’t take the news lightly and were against the idea so we reverted the idea the decision we had made.

“We go a long way and we were friends before music so there is no way we would split, but we felt a break would help us on our music side of things.

“Sometimes the music game is frustrating hence as artiste we make these decisions.

“Our fans spoke and we listened and we are grateful for having such loyal fans,” said Norman.

Other critics said the move by Xtra Large was just a strategy to market their new song entitled “Usahwira” featuring Ras Caleb.

The song produced by DJ Tamuka was released last week just after the news of them ‘splitting’.

The song narrates about the two’s friendship and how they will never split considering their history and bond between them and their families.

The two gave a sterling performance last Friday and sang some of their popular songs like Reply me one day, Kushamula newe, Murudo and Dhafu kana mutate. H-Metro