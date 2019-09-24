Ex-military boss, Zvinavashe’s widow in US$53k wrangle

By Mathew Masinge

Businesswoman Margret Zvinavashe’s spat with Oil Seeds Zimbabwe has landed her in court.

Oil Seeds Zimbabwe are suing Zvinavashe for US$53 274 after supplying her with Soya blend inputs at her 200 hectares Norton Farm.

According to the summons, Oil Seeds and Margaret Zvinavashe entered into a contract farming agreement on November 29, 2018, wherein the company was to offer financial assistance.

After Oil Seeds supplied all the Soya blend required on the 200 hectares, it was also agreed that both parties will monitor the plant and its produce until it reaches the market.

“The parties agreed that it shall be the responsibility of Plaintiff (Oil Seed Zimbabwe) with the partnership of Defendant (Zvinavashe) and any other parties of the Plaintiff to harvest, deliver, for sale and issue instructions for payment to the farmer on the produce as harvested and sold.

“Above everything else, it was agreed that Plaintiff shall, at the end of the sale deduct 10 United States dollars administration fee for each tonne sold by Defendant,” reads the declaration.

However, Oil Seed have now accused Zvinavashe of barring its employees and officials from continuously monitoring and supervising harvesting of the Soya beans at the farm as per agreement.

The company had to seek an urgent Ex-parte urgent chamber application to gain access to the farm but upon enforcement of the court order discovered that the plant had already been harvested.

Now, Oil Seeds seeks to recover the US$53 274 plus legal costs on a higher scale.

The matter is still before the court. H-Metro