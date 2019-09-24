Enzo Ishall’s Mhamha well received

Dancehall sensation, Enzo Ishall’s long awaited song “Mhamha” has been well received by music followers and fans.

The song had temporarily put on hold for release in as the Kanjiva singer joined the state in mourning former President Robert Mugabe.

On this song song Enzo took a different approach as he experimented with a jiti beat and it seems it has been a good experiment judging from the good response the song has had from its pre- release radio tour.

Enzo had a mini radio tour where the song was sampled on Zi FM, Capitalk and Star FM.

“The response has been overwhelming and people like the message in it well which goes well with the jiti beat.

“We just want to thank the fans for the support and we just urge them to keep supporting,” said DJ Fantan who handles Enzo’s affairs.

Enzo added that trying something on the jiti beat was an experiment to try new things and not limit himself.

“I don’t want to limit myself I want to explore myself and fuse what I know and what has appeal to others.

“I am still very much a dancehall artiste but I want to explore more on the music side,” he said.

Mhamha is a dedication song to all mothers including his late mother that passed away when he was only five years old.

The song scheduled for release last night at 8pm was produced by Levels. H-Metro