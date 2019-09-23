Warriors understand me: Prince

By Snodia Mikiri

Warriors and Highlanders forward Prince Dube says national team players understand him better than his teammates at Highlanders.

He said this after scoring a brace in Zimbabwe 3-1 win over Lesotho in 2020 CHAN qualifier at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Dube has two goals at the struggling Bulawayo giants but seems to be the magic each time he turns up in national colours.

He scored a hat-trick when Zimbabwe dismissed Mauritius last month that saw Zimbabwe progressing.

Dube believes Warriors players understands him better.

“Here at the national team, they understand me very well than at my club. I will be playing with different teammates that is why I perform differently.

“It’s not all about me, it’s all about team work but I am sure as time goes on they will understand me better as well.

“I want to score in each and every game that I play,” said Dube.

Dube gave Zimbabwe the lead 21 minutes into the game.

He completed his brace with another header in the 54th minute.

Second half substitute Wellington Taderera scored the third goal late in the 84th minute.

Zimbabwe conceded a late penalty in additional time.

Dube said he should have scored more.

“I should have scored more, but that is football, you score some you miss some.

“I will go back and work extra hard on my finishing. I am happy we played well as a team and we managed to contain the pressure,” he added.

Dube said they now shift focus to their return leg.

“Conceding late in the game was not good. We should have done better on conceding in the dying minutes of the game.

“That should have eased pressure on us going to the reverse fixture. We now shift focus on our second leg and avoid conceding.

“We are playing an equally good team.

“We will go there and try to defend our pride,” he said. H-Metro