Kadewere happy with gong

By Blessing Malinganiza

Tino Kadewere says he is happy to be voted the August player of the month in the French Ligue 2.

The Le Havre star has been in fine form which has seen him score seven goals in six matches so far.

“I am happy and proud to be named the player of the month.

“And it all comes with hard work and prayer. So I will keep pushing and praying to God for more blessings,” he said.

Kadewere said has vowed to do more and to be an asset to his team.

“I have been training hard to play well for my team and I think I have been given that opportunity by the coach.

“As a player I wish to do more or maybe score more if there are chances of me scoring.

“I also hope and pray that I will keep on being in the form that I am right now,” he said.

He added:

“There are still more games to play and that means more chances of me scoring and bettering myself as a player.

“Like what l said when l came here that l want to be better and also prove my worth to the team.

“I also want the team to do well and will also do my best in doing all l can for the team.”

“Right now l am just looking forward to just enjoy this season and have a great time and better season.

“Like any other player l just want the team to do well and l want to do better than last season. I also want to continue with a good form that I am in right now.” H-Metro