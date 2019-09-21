Fat cats accounts freeze: Is Mnangagwa eating his own?

By Philemon Jambaya

He is a sly operator, deceptive to those who take him for granted. Like his moniker, a crocodile-known for deceptiveness, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left those who stood with him but allegedly abusing the privilege in muddy waters.

Leading the victim’s list is Priscah Mupfumira, the ex-Tourism minister who has been languishing in remand prison for allegedly abusing her office for personal enrichment.

She is also joined by Douglas Tapfuma, a close ally of the president who, for long, was a trusted cadre but now languishing in jail for abusing his office for personal gain.

After winning the 2018 elections, Mnangagwa vowed to crack a whip on economic saboteurs and the sword seem to be hitting the right chords although more needs to be done.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is now brutal.

Naysayers have been on his case alleging that his anti-corruption drive is mere talk-shop but like a crocodile whose bites are deep and cancerous, the victims are wallowing with no help.

“Tirikuvagadzirira shamhu ine munyu” (loosely translated to we have a crack whip for you), Mnangagwa said as he launched the anti-corruption tide.

He went on to challenge the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to increase prosecution rate of high-profile cases amid reports that there was massive corruption within the body.

High profile figures were said to be paying the justice delivery system using Mnangagwa’s name.

This week, Mnangagwa pulled a shocker, allowing the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe‘s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to freeze accounts of his allies including a business where his nephew has interests in.

The companies are Sakunda Holdings owned by his top advisor Kuda Tagwirei, Croco Motors owned by long time government vehicle supplier Moses Chingwena, Spartan Security owned by his nephew Tarirai Mnangagwa and little known Access Finance.

Contacted for a comment one of Mnangagwa’s sons also known as David said he has heard of the allegations with regards to the frozen accounts.

“I have heard of the frozen accounts and investigations that are being carried out. Unfortunately, you are contacting the wrong David. My first name is Kuda and I guess you want to talk to Tarirai David,” he said.

“My accounts have not been frozen and are operated in a professional and legal manner,” Kuda David Mnangagwa said.

This move has earned Mnangagwa accolades and his backers say it shows commitment to bring sanity in the economy.

Soon after the directive was implemented the black-market rates tumbled from ZWL230 to USD100 to around ZWL140 to USD100.

Before the RBZ implemented the accounts freeze directive insiders said “The President was consulted given that Tagwirei is one of his advisors.”

“RBZ officials thought the president was going to say no but he simply ordered that it was our duty to implement monetary policies,” said the source.

However, it is an open secret that Tagwirei is the major financier to the ‘heartbeat’ of Zimbabwe’s economy.

This gives rise to the question whether Mnangagwa is now eating his own.

Scholars submit that revolutionaries thrive by eating their own and it appears the same is happening with Mnangagwa.

He is now showing his commitment to curb corruption and allow right economic policies implemented without fear of favor.

As the black-market rates continue to tumble it remains to be seen whether Mnangagwa will maintain his grip and allow action to be taken even on his close allies. Zim Morning Post