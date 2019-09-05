Madinda makes return to Botswana in style

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former Highlanders’ head coach, Madinda Ndlovu, marked his return to Botswana in grand style when he masterminded Gaborone United’s 3-0 mauling of Gilport Lions at the weekend.

Ndlovu, who left the Bulawayo giants unexpectedly this year before the end of his three-year tenure, is highly respected in Botswana where he won three back-to-back league titles with two different teams and if his charges continue with their cracking start to the Be-Mobile League, he might be on course to another podium finish.

Gaborone United are an ambitious side with a huge fan base in the capital of Botswana and starting on a sound win will further inject some sense of belief that maybe this could be their year.

A debut hat-trick by Kekaetswe “Mara” Moloi handed the home side maximum points and sent a clear signal that Ndlovu had returned.

After the international break, The Reds, as Gaborone United are nicknamed, travel to Serowe on September 14 to face Miscellaneous.

“This was our first competitive match, so the break will give us enough time to work on combinations.

In the first half, it was difficult to play because of wind, but we improved in the second half,” Ndlovu said on the club’s official Facebook timeline.

Another Zimbabwean coach in the Botswana league, Saul Chaminuka, watched his charges, Tafic, posting a goalless draw at home against Ndlovu’s former side, Orapa United. The Chronicle