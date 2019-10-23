Madinda still under doctors’ observation

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

ZIMBABWE football legend Madinda “Khathazile” Ndlovu is still under constant observation by doctors in Botswana as he continues on his road to recovery following a stroke that saw him being detained in hospital for weeks.

Ndlovu collapsed while conducting a morning training session for his club Gaborone United last month and was rushed to hospital where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but made a dramatic recovery resulting in him being transferred to a general ward.

He was discharged from hospital early this month and is recuperating under observation in Gaborone.

“He is still under supervision from medical personnel here, but his progress to full recovery is quite impressive,” Gaborone United chairman Boitumelo Nsunge told Chronicle Sport yesterday.

Nsunge said the former Zimbabwe and Highlanders speedy winger will be going for another routine medical checkup to determine whether he will get back to coaching or call it a day.

“At the moment I wouldn’t say with certainty whether he will be able to get back to coaching or not. It will all depend on the advice of medical experts, but it’s our hope and prayer that he gets back,” he said.

Nsunge also confirmed that his club bore all medical expenses for Ndlovu and will continue doing so until he makes a full recovery.

Ndlovu is a larger than life character in both Zimbabwe and Botswana and while he is yet to win a league title in his homeland, he has done extremely well in Botswana, winning three back-to-back league titles with two different clubs.

Authorities at Gaborone United were convinced that he would lead them to the winners’ podium at the end of this season after luring him from Highlanders. The Chronicle