Woman kills self in infidelity row

A 44-year-old Buhera woman died after drinking poison following a dispute with her husband over infidelity.

Manicaland deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Luxon Chananda confirmed the incident.

“It is alleged that on August 19 at around 9:13pm, Sithokole Ngorima of Mboho Village under Chief Nyashanu Buhera had a misunderstanding with her husband Isaac Mboho (55),” said Asst Insp Chananda.

Isaac had refused to eat food prepared by his wife for three days. This was after the wife had accused him of infidelity.

“At around 11pm, Isaac decided to visit his mother Keresia Mboho (63),” said Asst Insp Chananda.

“He later returned home and went to sleep in their bedroom. The wife was in the dining room.

The following day, Ngorima visited her mother-in-law and accused her of being responsible for her marital problems.

Apparently, Isaac was going to his mother’s place to eat after refusing meals prepared by his wife.

Ngorima then took poison. She was rushed to Masasa Clinic where she died on admission.

The matter was reported to Muzokomba Police Station and Ngorima’s body was taken to Rusape General Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

“We are urging members of the public to seek professional counselling from church and traditional leaders in solving problems to avoid unfortunate incidents like suicides,” said Asst Insp Chananda. The Herald