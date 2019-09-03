Police bust vehicle smuggling syndicate

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)is working with its South African and Mozambican counterparts to curb the smuggling of stolen vehicles between the countries.

This comes after an increase in carjacking of vehicles in South Africa and reports of a syndicate that is allegedly smuggling them to either Zimbabwe or Mozambique for resale using fake documents.

ZRP has since increased patrols along the borders targeting such vehicles.

South Africa Police Services recently seized 20 stolen vehicles destined to be taken across SA-Mozambique border.

According to reports, the vehicles were either hijacked or stolen from various parts of the neighbouring country, destined to be taken to Mozambique.

Eight suspects were arrested during these operations and have appeared in the Manguzi Magistrates’ Court on charges of being in possession of suspected stolen vehicles.

Among the seized vehicles were trucks and smaller cars.

Some were found hidden in dense vegetation, while others were intercepted just before they crossed the border into Mozambique. SAPS said engine and chassis numbers on these vehicles had been altered, making it difficult to link the vehicles to vehicle-related crimes across the country.

Meanwhile, two suspects who are believed to be a syndicate according to the manner in which they operate, appeared before the Kabokweni Magistrates’ Court in South Africa, facing a string of charges of vehicle theft. The Herald