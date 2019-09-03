Kaizer Chiefs lose Khama

Kaizer Chiefs have provided a fitness update on Zimbabwe international Khama Billiat and two other players.

Billiat has sustained an injury and at this stage it’s unclear how long he will be out for.

Defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo are in rehabilitation as they look to make comebacks.

“Reports coming from Chiefs’ medical room indicates an injury for midfielder Khama Billiat, while defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele and midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo continue with their rehabilitation process as they aim to make a return to action,” said Chiefs in a statement on their website.

“Billiat got a knock to his right pelvic bone during Amakhosi’s 2-1 win in their away Absa Premiership encounter that took place last Tuesday against Cape Town City. He has had a scan done and it is unclear how long he needs to recover at this stage.”

Mphahlele, meanwhile, will start jogging this week.

“Mphahlele has had another infiltration into the groin. His pain is subsiding.

“The good news is that the full-back will start jogging this week.

“Ngcobo is another ray of hope coming through with the news that the youngster has started training with the team, albeit making no contact yet. The young midfield dynamo is recovering from an Achilles injury picked up last season.” – KickOff