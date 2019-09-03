Jah Prayzah readies for Dubai show

By Kundai Marunya

After performing among African music giants in New York, last month Jah Prayzah will on November 15 take his act to the Interswitch One Africa Music Festival in the United Arab Emirates.

He is expected to share the stage with Wizkid, Burna Boy, Teni, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Diamond Platinumz and Harmonize, among other African musicians.

His manager, Kean Mushapaidze, said Jah Prayzah was ready to once again rub shoulders with African stars.

“We are preparing for the concert. We have enough time to make sure we put everything in place. But, as always, we are ever ready for every major event that comes our way,” he said.

Mushapaidze said they will be travelling to the UAE with a different playlist.

“We are quite sure it is going to be a beautiful experience for the fans in Dubai. We will have a different playlist from that we played in New York, so our fans should look forward to a different act from that we had at the One Africa Festival,” he said.

On playing with the best in Africa, Mushapaidze said they were honoured for the recognition.

“We are honoured to perform with some of the greatest artistes from Africa. It continues to show that as Africa we are growing music wise.

“Just the recognition of African music for us is a major step, and being chosen to represent Zimbabwe on such a line-up is an honour.

“There are quite a number of good artistes in Zimbabwe and it is about time people start appreciating our music,” he said. The Herald