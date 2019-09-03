Man hangs self after failing to pay lobola

By Chipo Katsidzira

A 40-year-old Buhera man hanged himself after his in-laws demanded lobola, which he failed to meet.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident.

“Better Mabira of Ndiripo Village under Chief Nyashanu was at his home with his wife Alice Chikonga (30) when his brothers in-law Tichaona (32) and Panganai Chikonga (34) arrived,” he said.

“They demanded lobola and Mabira failed to meet their demands. The in-laws then took away Alice and the couple’s two children.”

Mabira’s body was found hanging from a tree at his in-laws’ home the following day.

The body was discovered by Mabira’s mother-in-law Esinati Munhundiyani.

She reported the matter at Muzokomba Police Station.

Police are urging people to seek counselling when facing social problems to avoid loss of life.

“We urge members of the public to approach chiefs, priests and traditional leaders in resolving problems affecting their families,” said Insp Kakohwa. The Herald