Rwandan students blocked at DR Congo border

A Rwandan parent who tried to accompany her child to school in Goma said that despite meetings with authorities on the issue ,no solution was reached. “Our children have always studied in Congo, because it is cheaper.

Will I get here a French system school for my child who is in their fifth year at secondary school? No,” she told the BBC. Cecile Ahaji, 19, had similar concerns: “They want us to study here in Rwanda, but I cannot study here because I have never studied in the English system, I have always been studying in Congo.”