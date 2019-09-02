Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Matteo Darmian: Manchester United defender joins Parma on four-year deal

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has joined Italian Serie A side Parma on a four-year deal.

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has joined Italian Serie A side Parma on a four-year dealThe 29-year-old was signed by former Old Trafford boss Louis van Gaal from Italian side Torino for a reported fee of £12.7m in July 2015.

The Italy international went on to make 92 appearances for the club, helping them to the FA Cup in his first season.

However, he made only seven appearances for United last season and has not featured at all this term.

Darmian had played only 13 times for the club since December 2017 and his contract was due to expire in 2020.

His move comes after fellow defender Chris Smalling left to join Roma on loan while forwards Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku have both joined Inter Milan.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been willing to let Darmian leave, with the Italian having said he was keen to go 12 months ago. BBC News

