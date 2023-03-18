Man United outcast Mason Greenwood to tie knot with pregnant partner

After sex assault charges against him were dropped recently, Mason Greenwood, the Manchester United striker, has been spotted on a vacation in London with his partner, who is pregnant, and there are reports that they are planning to tie the knot.

Greenwood, who earns a salary of £75,000 per week, is anticipating the birth of his first child with his partner, who is a university student, in the summer.

The couple stayed at the high-end Langham Hotel, where rooms cost £600 per night. However, in January 2022, Greenwood’s career suffered a setback when he was charged with attempted rape, assault, and controlling and coercive behaviour.

He appeared in front of magistrates but was found not guilty in February after several witnesses refused to cooperate. United suspended him from the team but continued to pay his salary while conducting an internal inquiry.

Nike terminated his boot contract, and EA Sports removed him from its FIFA 22 video game. The Sun reported that Greenwood has discussed his future with the club’s officials, but his future remains unclear.

Greenwood, 22, is widely regarded as one of the most promising young footballers in the world. He is a product of Manchester United’s youth academy and has been a regular fixture in the first team since the 2019-20 season.

He has also represented England at the international level, and many experts believe that he has the potential to become a superstar in the future.

However, his recent off-field troubles have raised questions about his maturity and ability to handle fame and fortune at such a young age. Some pundits have criticized him for his behaviour, while others have sympathized with him, arguing that he is still a young man who needs guidance and support.

It is unclear what the future holds for Greenwood. Manchester United has a reputation for developing young talent and nurturing them into world-class players, but they also have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to off-field misconduct.

Greenwood will need to demonstrate that he has learned from his mistakes and is committed to becoming the best version of himself both on and off the pitch.

If he can do that, he has the potential to become a footballing great and a role model for future generations of young players.