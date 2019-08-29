Ngwazi dupes Good Samaritan

By Arron Nyamayaro

Rising sungura musician Mark Ngwazi was at the weekend arrested for allegedly duping a Good Samaritan of RTGS$3400 in Southlea Park.

Mark Ngwazi is alleged to have withdrawn the money from the bank account of Leonard Nhau Mutemwa.

He was detained at Mbare Police Station under case CR 485/8/19.

In an interview, Nhau of Mutemwa Challengers said Ngwazi approached him seeking money to help in the launch of his album Mudzimu wabudira paMbeve this year.

“We were sharing ideas to the extent that we became friends,” said Nhau.

“He asked me if I had a bank card assuring me that he would have access to get cash and he disappeared.

“I later discovered that he had duped me and I lodged a police report against him leading to his arrest.

“I never thought that he would betray my trust considering that I was helping him from time to time as friends, ” he said. H-Metro