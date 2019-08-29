Brand now stronger: Selmor

By Trust Khosa

Selmor Mtukudzi’s handlers reckon their brand is now stronger than ever and are ready to defend it.

This follows the diva’s appointment as Impala Group of Companies’ brand ambassador, which comes with its responsibilities.

Selmor, who is currently in South Africa recoding her first album after the death of her father Oliver “Tuku’ Mtukudzi, will be officially unveiled on September 19 at a local hotel.

The event will be beamed live on ZBC TV from 8-11pm, thanks to the new sponsors.

Following her appointment, Selmor’s chief adviser and father figure – Josh Hozheri – said the phenomenal diva was rewarded for her professionalism, humility and hard work.

“The endorsement is a true reflection of how strong our brand has become and such support from the corporate world is commendable.

“We are going to give Impala (Group of Companies) the right image it represents and we will help them market their brand in all the countries we will be touring shortly and these are South Africa, Australia, Zambia, UK and Botswana.

“We have to help them create a more chain demand driven market,” he said.

Josh said Selmor had also impressed Impala Group of Companies chiefs in a short space of time they have been doing business together.

He said they were ready to complement their sponsors’ efforts and ensure that they leave a mark.

“Selmor has been working with Impala for the past one year and she has helped popularise some of the products offered by Impala,” he said.

Outlining some Selmor’s new responsibilities now that she has assumed a new role, Josh continued:

“First and foremost, Selmor will represent Impala on trade fairs/exhibitions and any other functions.

“She will help with marketing as well as endorsements.”

On their plans for the last quarter of the year heading on the year 2019, Josh added:

“In the last quarter of the year we will continue doing shows as well as on two video productions of our album due for release next year.

“The album recording has gone 60 percent; It’s a process being handled by professionals as we are leaving no stone unturned to make a well finished product.

“The album launch date is Friday 31 January 2020.”

Meanwhile, Selmor is busy in Pretoria where she is putting together the album at Steve Dyer Studios.

She flew outside the country recently along with her group where they are recording their 12-track album.

In South Africa, Selmor has lined up a series of shows as she steps up efforts in cementing her romance with fans across the Limpopo.

Selmor has never looked back after her father’s death on January 23 this year.

Despite the bickering and infighting in the family, Selmor has decided to stick to music.

Selmor has decided to console herself by doing music, according to her camp.

It’s now evident that the support she has been receiving from the corporate world and individuals is a reflection of growth and maturity. H-Metro