Mwanjali sparkles as CAPS shoot atop

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

CAPS United coach Darlington Dodo believes he will prove his critics wrong as he guided his side to the apex of the Castle Lager Premier table for the first time this season.

This followed a hard-fought victory over Black Rhinos in a match in which ageless defender Method Mwanjali was the star of the show.

Dodo, who took over the hot seat a fortnight ago after the departure of Lloyd Chitembwe after the latter moved to Harare City, collected his first set of three points by defeating the struggling army side.

Goals by Newman Sianchali and John Zhuwawu were enough to make Dodo smile.

He is reshuffling his technical bench and the Green Machine had Witness Mnkuli coming in as the goalkeepers’ coach.

Stewart Murisa, who worked with Dodo at Gunners, was also providing some technical guidance from a distance.

CAPS United utilised some errors by goalkeeper Ashley Reyners who was beaten on both occasions, from set pieces.

The Green Machine now lead the championship race after champions FC Platinum were held by Hwange at the Colliery.

Makepekepe settled early with some neat passes but could not threaten the Rhinos goal area.

However, their first real chance came in the 35th minute when Sianchali headed home a cross from Phineas Bhamusi.

Rhinos had earlier hit the crossbar in the 32nd minute when Wisdom Mutasa’s free kick was powered goalwards by Jameson Mukombwe.

After the resumption, Rhinos coach, Hebert Maruwa, introduced Francisco Zekumbawire who did not take long to make his presence felt.

He levelled matters in the 52nd minute.

A quick throw in ended with the ball being pumped into the CAPS area and Zekumbawira glanced his header past goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba.

CAPS United kept fighting and in the 75th minute they found their winner when Mwanjali booted a long clearance into the opponents’ area.

And an alert Zhuwawu rose high to beat Reyners for the golden goal.

Tempers flared when Bamusi and Maruwa exchanged words and they all got cautions.

And, after the game, Rhinos fitness trainer, Brighton Chandisaita, had to be restrained after charging at Bamusi.

Dodo said this was the beginning of good things for the Green Machine who have made it clear they want to win the league championship.

“I don’t think it’s a tough task, it is a continuation from where Chitembwe left. I was here during pre-season when we assembled the team and I know the expectations,’’ said Dodo.

“There is a lot which we want to achieve and I believe there was a reason why Chitembwe brought me into his technical team as I was in Swaziland and the results will prove that.’’

Black Rhinos coach, Maruwa, who was said to have been summoned to meet his superiors this morning, said it was sad they continued to lose points.

“It was a game of two halves and we failed to contain them in the second half and it cost us.

“We hope to come up with a winning solution as we have gone for too many games without collecting maximum points.’’

Teams

CAPS United: P. Chigumba, J Jangano, V. Musarurwa, M. Mwanjali, H. Zvirekwi, D. Mukandi, J. Ngodzo, P. Bamusi, V. Ndaba (Zhuwawu 55th min), D. Chungwa (Sarupinda , N. Sianchali (Chitiyo 62nd min).

Black Rhinos: A. Reyners, J. Mukombwe, W. Chakanyuka, B. Homora, A. Tandi, M.Mukumba, M. Makuve (Zekumbawira 47th min), W. Mutasa (M. Chiwanza 67th min), M. Demera, L. Murape (Mutudza 56th min), W. Taderera. The Herald