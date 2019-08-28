Reprieve for Kudzanayi Bus Terminus vendors

Gweru City Council has given illegal vendors at Kudzanayi Bus Terminus, who were served with eviction notices last week, temporary reprieve after they met Gweru Mayor Josiah Makombe.

Kudzanayi has over 3 000 vendors operating against the holding capacity of 1 000.

Mayor Makombe confirmed the temporary relief for vendors.

“Yes I can confirm that I had a positive meeting with the vendors who are illegally operating at Kudzanayi Bus Terminus, and as council we have shelved the decision to demolish their structures.

“I will take their proposals to council so that we find a win-win solution that will protect all residents,” he said.

The illegal vendors panicked after council instructed their legal attorney Danziger and Partners to issue them with a week ultimatum to vacate the terminus or risk having their stalls demolished.

The illegal vendors, according to council, are not contributing anything to its coffers and their operations pose a threat to the health of the residents.

Chamber of Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Gweru Chapter chairperson Mr Tafadzwa Mazorodze said they were grateful to the local authority for the temporary relief.

“We are happy to announce that we had a healthy engagement with the mayor and he has agreed to help the vendors to regularise their operations at Kudzanayi Bus Terminus.

“His Worship the Mayor has acknowledged our contribution towards the development of the city and the nation at large,” he said.

Mr Mazorodze said vendors have agreed to take a raft of measures that will contribute towards a smart city.

“Through our engagement, we have agreed to legalise our operations and making sure that the environment we are operating in is clean and safe.

“Vendors proposed to pay $10 per week for mobile vendors and $50 per month for those who have put cabins structures.”

“We have also requested council to avail us with the designs and requirements for a legal structure so that our members will help to fund building proper structures,” he said.

Gweru Vendors Association’s secretary Angeline Mrs Tariro Chekai said council wanted to clean the bus terminus.

“From our conversation with the mayor, it is clear that they want vendors to operate legally and in a well-established clean environment.”

“As vendors, we have agreed to buy chemical to clean Kudzanayi Bus Terminus as well as to urge our members who are cooking sadza and chips at undesignated areas to look for an alternative space proper for that business,” she said. The Herald