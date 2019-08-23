Bulawayo City to fold? . . . as senior player Masuku dumps club

By Fungai Muderere

With the word that Southern Region Division One side Bulawayo City might fold, player unrest seems to have become the order of the day at the municipality-sponsored side as we reveal that one of their senior players Thembani “Smaller” Masuku, quit in a huff on Wednesday morning.

Masuku, a midfield genius who formerly turned out for How Mine and Manica Diamonds, said the calamity at City compelled to pursue greener pastures.

“It was a decision which I made with my family. I couldn’t just carry on at Bulawayo City. I cannot say much about the crisis at the team because I’m done with them. It was a painful decision but considering that I have got a family to feed, I decided to go hunt elsewhere,” said the pint-sized player who is now a free agent.

Masuku (31) already has his clearance letter which was signed on behalf of the club’s acting chief executive officer Horace Ndubiwa by a Bulawayo City official who was only identified as Mpofu.

Ndubiwa is the club’s secretary general.

B-Metro Sport has it on good authority that on Monday Bulawayo City players were called to a meeting where, due to financial challenges, a possible folding of the outfit was mentioned.

A source within the Bulawayo City Council also told this publication that a full council meeting was recently held where the possibility of the club being defunct was highly considered.

Early last year, then premiership side How Mine folded up after its principal sponsor decided to review its corporate social responsibility strategy to focus on projects that are mandated and driven by the local community.

Interestingly, this was after former Highlanders player Bekithemba “Super” Ndlovu had been named substantive coach and given the responsibility to rebuild the squad for 2018 season.

However, the now defunct club went on to meet its contractual obligations to its then players, playing and coaching personnel.

How Mine is now running a Division Two team and junior outfits. B-Metro