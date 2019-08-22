CAPS still want title

By Shelly Guni

CAPS United president Farai Jere has maintained that they are still vying for the championship after announcing Darlington Dodo as their new coach.

Dodo was appointed as the substantive coach following the departure Lloyd Chitembwe, who is now with Harare City.

Dodo, who arrived earlier this year as one of Chitembwe’s assistants, will take care of the team until the end of the season.

And despite the changes in the technical set up, Jere said they want the title calling the Makepekepe family to support the new boss.

“We have not changed our focus. Our target still remains the same. We want to take the championship,” said Jere.

“We have been having a good run off late, we just need to give him all the support. This is not new, we have had other coaches coming in and making their name with the institution because what is needed is a good working environment,” added Jere.

Dodo has been given the freedom to choose his lieutenants.

“We have also given Dodo the blessings to look for his assistant. We don’t want to impose to him who he will be working with,” Jere said.

Jere also spoke on Chitembwe’s departure saying they wish him well at City.

“Chitembwe has left and I would like to wish him all the best. He is still our son but we have to move on.

“Darlington Dodo is going to take over. He has the qualifications and is also equally good.

“Dodo is now in charge and has all the responsibility with the team. What we need to do now is to give him a good working environment so that he can freely execute his job,” he said. H-Metro