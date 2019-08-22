Andy unpacks Shiri Yamambo

By Trust Khosa

Andy Muridzo, whose much-anticipated fifth album titled Shiri Yamambo will be launched today, carries a special message to old and new fans.

The 14-track album, which hits the airwaves today, will be launched at LongCheng Plaza, Belvedere.

It will also be available online, thanks to the singer’s new management roped in a few months before its release.

According the 27-year-old’s camp and a teaser of the project, it is laden with mainly love songs, social commentary and of course traditional songs.

The opener, which happens to be the title track – Shiri Yamambo – is a love song where Andy praises women who embrace cultural values.

He is not only praising his own woman but sends a special message that ladies need to be taken care of and loved wholeheartedly.

Andy urges suitors to be cautious when they are about to venture into courtship since the society has so many pretenders in the song, Daidzai Maria.

After warning suitors to be wary of their targets in the previous song, Andy goes traditional in the next two songs – Zenze and Nhekwe – where he shows his pride in African culture.

He also advocates for hard work in the songs.

Again, Andy reverts to the theme of love in the next two songs – Benzem and Sarafina – as he battles for the “Dr Love” title once held by the late Paul Matavire.

He appears to be in love and he writes with a passion what appears to close friends and inner-circle, at least according to his camp.

In the next song – Mombe Yemurombo – his heart bleeds for poor men dating rich girls.

However, he is consoled by the fact that the poor man in this case is genuinely loved by the rich lady.

To ensure that the album is all about love, the next two songs – Rusambo and Boby – are centrally on the subject.

The next four songs – Mhondoro, Mutambo Wemanjuzu, Tupare and Takapusa – make the album complete.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s launch in the capital, Andy said he was looking forward to a successful launch.

“I think I have done my best and we are simply waiting for the day so that we can launch the album,” he said.

“Unlike previous launches, we think we have done our best this time around.

“I won’t be a night of speeches or drama but we want people to know much about the project.

“We are going to start early and finish towards midnight since it’s a midweek launch.

“We have done this as a sign of respect to our fans who have been loyal to us.

“It’s sign of respect to all our fans,” he added.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Andy’s brand manager who believes they have done well this time around.

“On this album we have done our best to do an album which we believe is tailor made to our customers.

“We also catered for all different age groups on the album such that if you listen to the album there are songs that will appeal to various age groups,” said Mujuru.

He added:

“This was done to ensure each and every fan will at least have a song yanoda from the new generation to the old generation.

“We have tried to respond to the demands from the fans by doing an album that is tailor made to their needs.”

Maselow produced 12 tracks on the album while T Man did two songs.

Meanwhile, fellow artistes Soul Jah Love, Sam Dondo, Seh Calaz, Enzoll Ishall, Carlos Green and Lady Storm are set to grace the event.

Besides Shiri Yamambo due for release in three weeks’ time, he released Munondo in the year 2018, Tichambotenderera (2017), Ngarizhambe (2016) and Pakubuda Kwezuva in 2015.

Andy also boasts of a number of hits like Dherira, Chidhafu dhudha, Petunia among others hits.

His fifth album will define where he has matured musically or is still searching to reinvent himself. H-Metro