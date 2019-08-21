We need to stay humble: Kaitano Tembo

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo has urged his team to keep their feet on the ground despite two great results in the space of four days.

Matsantsantsa hammered Orlando Pirates 3-0 last Wednesday in Nelspruit and then thrashed Wits by the same scoreline in the MTN 8 on Sunday.

While his side can now look forward to a clash against Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN 8 semi-finals, Tembo will not get carried away by their recent performances.

According to the IOL website, Tembo said: “I think we’ve had a very good pre-season.

“But it’s still early days because it’s only our third match of the season, so we need to stay humble a little bit and continue to work hard.”

Tembo and his troops are now preparing to face Kaizer Chiefs in a league clash on Saturday and the coach said he still wants to see improvement from his team.

“It’s about continuity, we have few players that have joined us, and we are trying to improve from last season,” Tembo added. — Sport24.