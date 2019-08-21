Man escapes from police

Sharon Buwerimwe

A suspect allegedly unlocked handcuffs and stoned police officers as he was being taken to court, in a foiled bid to escape.

Mehluli Mhlanga (26) from Pumula suburb in Bulawayo, who had been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill his cousin, Mr Talent Sibanda (25), by burning him inside his house in a dispute over where his mother had been buried, ran away from police while waiting for transport in the suburb.

Mhlanga pleaded not guilty to threats of violence, assaulting a police officer and escaping from lawful custody before West Commonage magistrate, Mr Stephen Ndlovu.

He was remanded in custody to August 28 for continuation of trial.

It is alleged that Sibanda’s family buried Mhlanga’s mother in Gweru without his knowledge while he wanted her to be buried at Luveve Cemetery in Bulawayo.

The court heard that two officers were taking Mhlanga to West Commonage court following his arrest, when he used an unknown object to unlock the handcuffs.

Prosecuting, Mr Mqondisi Nkala said Mhlanga had been arrested for threatening to kill Mr Sibanda.

“Sibanda went to Mhlanga’s house to resolve the issue of his mother’s burial face to face.

However, during the process of resolving the issue, Mhlanga became violent and stood up holding two knives threatening to kill him and Sibanda ran away,” he said. The Chronicle