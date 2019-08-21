Man arrested for assaulting daughter

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A 72-YEAR-OLD man from Gwanda has appeared in court for beating up his 26-year-old daughter during a misunderstanding.

Baron Ndlovu of Jahunda Suburb was convicted on his own plea of guilty to physical abuse by Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi. He was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment which was wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next three years.

Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said Ndlovu, who is a security guard at a local school, assaulted his daughter Miss Nomaqhawe Ndlovu with a log.

“On 17 July at around 10PM, Ndlovu collected Miss Ndlovu’s wet clothes from the washing line. Miss Ndlovu asked her father why he had removed her clothes from the washing line while they were still wet.

“This didn’t go down well with Ndlovu who advised his daughter that he didn’t want to be questioned about such things. Ndlovu picked up a log and struck Miss Ndlovu twice on the right arm and breast and she sustained a swollen arm,” she said.

Miss Mutukwa said the complainant reported the matter to the police resulting in Ndlovu’s arrest.

In another incident, a 38-year-old Gwanda man has been sentenced to 103 hours of community service after he beat up his wife for going to church without informing him.

Nkululeko Ncube of Jahunda Suburb was convicted on his own plea of guilty to domestic violence by Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi. He was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment which was wholly suspended on condition that he performs 103 hours of community service at St Christopher’s Primary School.

Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said Ncube assaulted his wife Ms Sikhulile Khumalo on June 28.

“On 28 June at around 8PM, Ms Khumalo arrived home coming from church. Ncube confronted her about why she had gone to church without informing him.

He punched her several times all over the body. The matter was reported to the police resulting in Ncube’s arrest,” she said. The Chronicle