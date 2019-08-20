Antipas takes over as Warriors’ coach

ZIFA have finally unveiled Joey Antipas as the caretaker coach of the Warriors, weeks after the appointment was first leaked to the media, with the Chicken Inn gaffer set to take charge of the team for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Somalia.

Antipas will remain in charge of the Warriors until December 31 this year and will be assisted by Zimbabwe Under-23 coach Tonderai Ndiraya and new Harare City gaffer, Lloyd Chitembwe.

Tembo Chuma is the new goalkeepers’ coach while Wellington Mpandare retains his post as team manager.

With Ndiraya, Chitembwe and Chuma having backgrounds at Dynamos, Caps United and Highlanders, it appears the national football controlling body have simply parcelled out the other roles to the country’s three biggest football clubs.

“Acting on recommendations of technical development committee, the Zimbabwe Football Association executive committee has appointed Joey Antipas as the caretaker head coach of the senior men’s team until 31 December 2019,’’ Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said in a statement.

“Under-23 coach Tonderai Ndiraya and Lloyd Chitembwe have been appointed as assistant coaches for the same period.

“Highlanders’ Tembo Chuma is the new goalkeepers’ coach for the senior national team.

“All members of the technical team will remain with their Premier league clubs and only serve as national team coaches when there are assignments.

“Wellington Mpandare remains the team manager.

“The new technical team set-up comes in following, first the resignation of Sunday Chidzambwa on the eve of back to back African Nations Championship qualifiers in August, and the dissolution of an interim technical team led by Rahman Gumbo.

“The immediate task of the technical team is a two-legged preliminary World Cup qualifier against Somalia between 2 and 10 September 2019.

“We wish all the appointed coaches the best in their new engagement.’’

Ironically, Zifa tried to bar Antipas from sitting on the Chicken Inn bench, on his return from an unsuccessful stint in South Africa, because they said he did not have a Caf A Licence.

However, Chicken Inn fought against that move, arguing that Antipas was a two-time domestic league championship-winning coach and, after all, the Caf A licence course had not been held for some time in this country.

“In any case, Antipas is a technical manager, while Prince Matore is the coach and he holds a Caf A coaching licence. If a welfare manager, or a fitness trainer can sit on the bench, how then should a technical manager not be allowed to sit on the bench?’’ asked Chicken Inn secretary-general Tavengwa Hara.

“If, perhaps they are saying there is a coaching course coming up and an old man like Antipas should attend, he will attend.”

However, later that month, Zifa president, Felton Kamambo said coaches like Antipas, who have won the domestic Premiership before, were able to enjoy a waiver.

“Nothing has changed in terms of waivers for the coaches that have been granted exemptions for instance in the case (Joey) Antipas at Chicken Inn, he is not affected,’’ said Kamambo.

He said it was unfortunate the implementation of the regulations were followed by a review of the Caf coaching syllabi that led to the halting of all courses. The Chronicle