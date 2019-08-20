Woman scalds husband with boiling water after he forgot to pick her up from church

By Andile Tshuma

A Bulawayo woman who allegedly scalded her husband with a pot of boiling water after he forgot to pick her up from church has been charged with domestic violence and will appear in court this week.

Mr Davies Chitagu had an altercation with his wife, Ms Alice Chigwida, after he had arrived home late and failed to pick her up from St Mary’s Cathedral last Sunday. Ms Chigwida is said to have waited for Mr Chitagu to fall asleep before boiling water and pouring it all over his body.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the development and said Chigwida was assisting police with investigations. “I can confirm that Alice Chigwida has been charged with domestic violence and further investigations are underway. She is due to appear in court soon,” said Insp Ncube.

He urged members of the public to have faith in the police and said all due processes were followed in the matter.

“This was after the family had said they felt that Ms Chigwida’s case had been handled with kid gloves as the victim is a man.

“We urge the public to note that detaining a suspect in cells is not a form of punishment but is a way of ensuring that someone will appear in court and not attempt to evade the long arm of the law. Officers who dealt with the matter felt that she was not a flight risk that is why they did not detain her in cells.

“It does not make the matter any less serious but she will appear in court coming from her place of residence,” said Insp Ncube. Last week, Ms Chigwida pretended to be someone else when The Chronicle contacted her for comment before terminating the call.

A family member who declined to be identified for fear of victimisation said Ms Chigwida ignored her husband while he screamed in pain.

“When she feared that he would die on their matrimonial bed, she helped him into their car and went to dump him at a surgery in the city before telling his relatives that he was in hospital,” said the source. A police report had to be made as Mr Chitagu could not be treated without a report.

Another relative, who also preferred anonymity, said he was relieved that Mr Chitagu had survived, but feared for his life as Ms Chigwida “was unpredictable.”

He said police seemed to be dragging their feet on the matter. The Chronicle