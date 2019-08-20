No to violence and hooliganism: PSL

By Innocent Kurira

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has launched an investigation into the violence that engulfed the Colliery Stadium on Sunday when Hwange FC played host to Dynamos.

The game ended in a 2-2 stalemate, but skirmishes on the terraces and missile throwing forced a 21-minute stoppage in the second half as fans clashed.

A Dynamos fan is said to have scaled the security fence and sprinted across the field to the Hwange goal area where he sprinkled an unidentified liquid from a plastic bottle in the 55th minute of the game.

This triggered pandemonium in the terraces, as the largely superstitious fans clashed over the hooligan’s pursuit to attain some kind of spiritual sanctuary for visiting Dynamos.

Match referee Prince Mathumo stopped the match for the players’ safety.

Play only resumed after 21 minutes when anti-riot police quelled the skirmishes.

In a statement, the PSL has requested both clubs and the police to present their reports on the incident.

“The Premier Soccer League has received with concern match reports from the match officials detailing incidents of violence at the PSL match between Hwange FC and Dynamos FC played at the Colliery Stadium on Sunday, 18 August 2019.

“The League is currently investigating the matter and has requested the Zimbabwe Republic Police as well as the two clubs to submit reports on the matter before deciding on the disciplinary action.

“Violence and hooliganism have no place in football. We urge all football fans to desist from such acts so that there is peace and order at our matches,” reads the PSL statement. The Chronicle