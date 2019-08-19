Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

Yakou Meite: Reading striker calls out racist abuse

8,988

Reading striker Yakou Meite has called out racist abuse sent to him on social media after Sunday’s 3-0 win over Cardiff City.

Reading striker Yakou Meite
Reading striker Yakou Meite

The Ivory Coast international, 23, came on as a second-half substitute and missed a 91st-minute penalty.

Meite posted a screenshot of the abuse, with the caption: “I don’t think I need to speak.”

Reading then tweeted: “We won’t give oxygen to racist comments sent to this man via social media this afternoon.”

Related Articles

Kean on target for Juve despite racist abuse in Cagliari

9,294

Darikwa, Rinomhota: Warriors grace FA cup

10,365

World Cup 2018: Fifa investigates Pogba, Dembele…

14,992

Yaya Toure has hit back over racist abuse on social media

108

They added: “Instead, we will let a picture tell a thousand words – ‘We’ve got Meite… Yakou Meite…’,” alongside of picture of Meite celebrating.

Meite later tweeted: “Thanks everyone for the support , we are all together thanks again.” BBC Sports

You might also like More from author
Comments