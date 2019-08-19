Yakou Meite: Reading striker calls out racist abuse

Reading striker Yakou Meite has called out racist abuse sent to him on social media after Sunday’s 3-0 win over Cardiff City.

The Ivory Coast international, 23, came on as a second-half substitute and missed a 91st-minute penalty.

Meite posted a screenshot of the abuse, with the caption: “I don’t think I need to speak.”

Reading then tweeted: “We won’t give oxygen to racist comments sent to this man via social media this afternoon.”

They added: “Instead, we will let a picture tell a thousand words – ‘We’ve got Meite… Yakou Meite…’,” alongside of picture of Meite celebrating.

Meite later tweeted: “Thanks everyone for the support , we are all together thanks again.” BBC Sports